Family law firm Jones Myers, who have offices in The Quadrant in Bootham Row in York, clinched the accolade amid stiff competition in The Modern Law Private Client Awards which champion and celebrate firms working in the private client industry.

Nicki Mitchell, who heads the York office, said: “Delivering excellence to our valued clients is the bedrock upon which our firm was founded more than years ago and we are over the moon to be chosen for this esteemed award.

“We are also immensely proud of our reputation in attracting the best lawyers in our field and we wholeheartedly attribute our success to our dedicated team of specialist family lawyers.”

The Outstanding Client Care category received so many entries that the award was divided into two sections – one for firms with less than twenty-six employees and another for practices with more than twenty-six staff.

Jones Myers carried off the latter category.

Judges selected the practice for consistently putting its clients at the heart of everything it does and for innovating to improve and maintain its high standards of client care.

They also chose Jones Myers for embracing digital technologies to meet client expectations and for delivering exceptional assistance for them across all areas of our practice.

Jones Myers partner, news of the award follows Jones Myers family law specialists again being included in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom.

Managing partner, Richard Peaker, head of the firm’s Financial Remedies Department and partner, Kate Banerjee, who leads the Children’s Department, feature in the 2025 edition following peer nominations.

With headquarters in Leeds and offices in York and Harrogate, Jones Myers has achieved top rankings in legal guides for almost three decades.