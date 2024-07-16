Three men have been arrested after armed police swooped in a North Yorkshire town.
The men – aged 46, 37 and 23 – have been arrested for "violent disorder" in connection with the incident at a flat in Scarborough today (Tuesday, July 16), North Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that the 46-year-old man has been taken to Scarborough District Hospital for observation.
Officers were called to the scene in Pavilion Terrace at 6.45am.
At 12pm a police spokesperson said the cordon remained in place near the property in Pavilion Terrace while officers searched the scene, adding that Valley Bridge Parade and Somerset Terrace were closed.
A witness said the roads had reopened by 12.35pm.
