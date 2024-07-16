Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free Steampunk gatherings in the U.K. with thousands in their incredible fabulous attire attending every February and July!

Andy Dolan or organisers WSW Events said: “It is family friendly, and completely free daytime entry for you to enjoy all what is on offer!”

“Another exciting event is in store with a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as the most fabulous Steampunk Retail Emporium.”

The event starts on Friday July 26 until Sunday July 28.

The emporium is open on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Andy continued: “Come on down and be astonished and amazed by a glorious gallimaufry of glamorous gorgeousness, a teaming torrent of tempting titbits, our Splendid Sellers and our colourful Courtesans of Couture!

“For the perspicacious amongst our costumed corseted collective, you will be truly surprised and amazed of the quality of accessories, apparel and accoutrements on offer from our manufacturers of magnificent merchandise.

“Around 70 purveyors of the finest quality merchandise have been carefully selected for you to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, plus live entertainment and a truly wonderfully splendid experience awaits.”

Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends, a History of Victorian Funeral Directors; book readings, and curators from the fabulous Whitby Museum talking us through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures they house at the museum.

The museum will also give a talk on "Perhaps the most extraordinary woman in the world." Dorothy Ripley, who was born in Whitby, and went on to celebrated by U.S. Presidents, and was the first woman to speak at US Congress!

There are various workshops and demonstrations too like jewellery making and hat decorating for example, the Victorian martial art of self defence Bartitsu (think Sherlock Holmes), Antagonistics, Ravens Morris and musical interludes from the amazing The Antipoet with their beat rhyming rhythm and views!

Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up too, including the legendary punk icon Tenpole Tudor!

Andy added: “Grace, style and panache is the order of the day at the wonderful whimsical world of Whitby Steampunk Weekend, where the past is always in the future.

“Family friendly, free entry and an absolute feast for the senses. The Whitby Pavilion is doggy friendly too!”

More details and info about Whitby Steampunk Weekend can be found via: www.facebook.com/wswevents and www.wswofficial.com

Tickets for Tnpole Tudor on Friday July 26 at Whitby Pavilion Theatre cost £20 (plus b/fee) https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/an-evening-with-a-punk-icon-tenpole-tudor

Saturday 27th July sees The Hollywood Ball at Royal Hotel Ballroom. Tickets £20 (plus b/fee) https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/the-hollywood-ball