These are the proud words of the grieving son of Houssen Mohamudbuccus, a founding member of the York Mosque, care-home owner and loving family man, who has died suddenly, but peacefully, at home.

Originally from Mauritius, Houssen came to York in 1980 and worked as a psychiatric nurse at Clifton Hospital before becoming a social services manager at Willow House. In 1997 he took charge of Broadway Lodge care home in Fulford with his wife Swadeka.

Houssen was one of the founding members of York Mosque and was heavily involved in efforts to build the new mosque at Bull Lane.

The father of two, who had four grandchildren, had coped with severe health challenges in recent years. In 2019, he broke his back following a fall at his Fulford home which left him paralysed leading to a 15-month stay in hospital - during the pandemic lockdown restrictions. The story of his triumphant homecoming was reported in The Press.

Houssen Mohamudbuccus with his son Faizal at his homecoming after 15 months in hospital. Photo supplied.

Son Faizal led the tributes to Houssen, who passed away aged 82 on July 4. His funeral on July 5 was attended by more than 300 people.

Faizal said: "He was a person of magnitude, a person of great standing."

He said his father was patient, generous, kind and respectful and loved spending time with his family, going on holiday and enjoying food with chillies.

Following the accident, which left Houssen requiring 24-hour care at home, he showed great courage. Faizal said: "He was a very patient person, especially after his accident. He didn't scream, he never complained; never said: 'why me'? He just got on with it."

The family continued to go on holiday, enjoying numerous trips around the UK including vacations to Center Parcs, the Lake District, London, Blackpool and Filey.

It was quite a feat to go on holiday because the family had to take carers with them, contact the local hospital and pharmacy ahead of travel, and make sure the accommodation was suitable for Houssen's needs.

"It wasn't an easy thing to do, but we tried to do our best for him. We made some great memories," said Faizal.

He said his father's legacy would be a lasting one - for York and the family.

"Along with a few other people he was a founding member of York Mosque when there were just a few Muslims in York. He was involved in the fundraising for a new mosque in the late 2000s when more than £1million was raised in donations.

"His legacy is that he was one of the originals.

"And to us - he taught us that family should always be together, always do things together and look out for each other. That is how we have been brought up.

"We are a very close family and see each other practically every day."

Houssen Mohamudbuccus with his son Faizal on holiday at Center Parcs. Photo supplied

Faizal said although his father had complex care needs, his death - suddenly and peacefully at home - was a shock.

"It was a massive shock and he leaves a massive hole," he said.

It also occurred on July 4 - Faizal's birthday and the date of the General Election which saw Labour sweeping into power with a landslide majority.

Faizal said: "He would have been happy that Labour won. He had always been a Labour supporter and would have been thinking the election result was amazing."

Houssen leaves a widow, Swadeka, son Faizal, daughter Zeynah and four grandchildren.