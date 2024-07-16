David Pickles, a general manager with the Gym Group, is tackling one of the toughest cycling challenges in the world, unsupported, for Wellspring Therapy & Training, which has its headquarters at the former St Andrew’s Vicarage in Starbeck.

Thirty-nine-year-old David from Cowthorpe, near Wetherby, is taking part in The North Cape 4,000, which has a legendary destination – the Arctic Circle.

David, who is also a certified Personal Trainer at Performance Cycling CC, said: “This annual event only allows 300 people to take part, so I am really pleased I managed to get a place.

“This is my biggest cycling challenge to date – and I am training hard. The 3,900 km ride covers one continent, seven countries and finishes in the Arctic Circle. We start at Rovereto in northern Italy and the route continues north through Austria, Germany, Czechia, Denmark and Sweden, before finally reaching The North Cape in Norway. With a target finish in 12 days, this will mean an average distance of 320km every single day for 12 consecutive days.”

His ride follows David James, who has just retired as a senior IT project manager with Asda, is tackling Scotland’s ultimate road trip to raise money for Wellspring.

The North Cape 4,000 starts on Saturday( July 20).

A map of David's route (Image: Supplied)

David said: “Wellspring provides mental health services for adults and children and their services are much in demand. We all understand broken bones and sprained muscles, but when our mental health is under strain most people don't know where to turn.

“I hope people don't reach a mental health crisis point, but when all goes wrong, Wellspring are there to help. For more information on the fantastic work they do, please check their website: https://wellspringtherapy.co.uk/"

Nick Garrett, the interim CEO of Wellspring, said: “David’s challenge is the equivalent of riding from York to London every day for almost two weeks, all while navigating challenging terrains with no backup. The North Cape 4000 is a monumentally difficult journey which tests physical and mental endurance. I’m in awe of David’s dedication to completing this journey raising money for Wellspring Therapy and Training. He’s an inspiration, please sponsor him.”

Wellspring provides affordable psychological support to people in distress and promote good mental health through education and training. It is a Christian charity but offers its services to all regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or cultural background and to people of any faith or none.

Looking ahead, Wellspring hopes to be able to counsel 220 clients by the end of next year, building on the 170 now on the charity’s books.

David added: “If you are able to sponsor me and help Wellspring, please click on my JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-pickles-1720195605079 Thanks so much and wish me luck.”

David’s epic ride comes only a few days after another David, David James, embarked on a similarly gruelling cycle ride for Wellspring. He is tackling and hopes to complete the 516-mile circular North Coast 500 from Inverness, Torridon, Ullapool, Durness, Wick and back to Inverness.