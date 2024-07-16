The woman remains in hospital with life changing injuries after Anthony McDonald attacked her in Goole on Wednesday, April 3, at about 5.25pm.

McDonald waited for the woman outside her workplace and followed her to her car then attacked her with the axe causing life threatening injuries to her arm and head, Humberside Police said.

The 56-year-old fled the scene in Boothferry Road after the attack in the direction of Wressle.

McDonald, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday, April 11.

He was jailed for 21 years with an additional four years on extended licence on Monday (July 15) at Hull Crown Court.

Police at the scene in Goole (Image: Sean Stewart)

Humberside Police said the woman, despite her injuries, was able to name McDonald as her attacker to emergency services before being taken to hospital by air ambulance for lifesaving surgery.

McDonald fled the scene in his vehicle and phoned his partner, telling them he had committed murder and had stabbed a woman to death and was now going to attempt to take his own life, a police spokesperson said.

A National Police Helicopter at the scene in Goole (Image: Sean Stewart)

​He was arrested at about 9.10pm with the axe found inside his jacket after a large-scale police search which included dogs and helicopters.

'Dangerous individual who subjected woman to horrific and unimaginable attack' - police

​​Detective Inspector Mark Skelton, who led the police investigation, described McDonald as a “dangerous individual who subjected an innocent woman to a horrific and unimaginable attack which subsequently left her fighting for her life in hospital”.



​“Whilst I am pleased he is now behind bars being punished and has admitted to his deplorable actions, it doesn’t take away the trauma and pain the woman will continue to face on a daily basis as she tries to navigate through life on what will be a long journey of recovery," he said.



​“Violence crime will never be tolerated within our communities and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.”

Humberside Police urges anyone with information about crime in their area to report it.

"If you have any information about crime in your area, please report it via our non-emergency 101 line or by speaking to local officers whilst they are out and about. Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing, " a force spokesperson said.



"​If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."