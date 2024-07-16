This is just politician language designed to deceive the public. The council has never ever collected green bins for free.

The cost has always been covered by the council tax.

How else would the council be able to pay staff wages etc?

Having promised in their pre local election campaign last year not to raise the council tax the newly elected leadership of City of York Council then raised it by the maximum allowed - 4.99 per cent.

Now they plan to raise it beyond this by pretending that green bin collections are a separate issue and imposing an additional charge on top.

Is there any wonder people don’t trust politicians?

Tony Taylor, Woodthorpe, York

Blister pack blues

I have registered for continued green bin collection, but City of York Council has confirmed that it does not take blister packs (medical contents) for recycling.

With the vast number of prescriptions currently being dispensed is there no organisation or charity accepting these containers?

Graeme Robertson, Tadcaster Road, York