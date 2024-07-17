The University of York's Joel Mordi has been named as a top 50 finalist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

Now in its fourth year, the award recognises the extraordinary achievements of young change-makers from around the world.

Politics, international relations and global development student, Joel, has been selected from over 11,000 nominations and applications from 176 countries.

Having grown up experiencing bullying behaviour at school, Joel created Nigeria's first ever anti-bullying policy across schools in Delta state to combat children targeted for being different and further dropping out of school.

The 26-year-old is now a Princess Diana Legacy Award recipient and is a Nigerian activist and founder of the Mordi Ibe Foundation (MIF).

Joel organized Nigeria’s first LGBTQ+ pride protest in 2019, leading to his forced displacement. Despite challenges like dyslexia and PTSD, he excelled academically, winning scholarships at the University of East London and Oxford University. Joel's advocacy spans LGBTQ+ rights, refugee education, and youth engagement, with significant global impact and support.

Chegg.org partnered with the Varkey Foundation to launch the annual Global Student Prize in 2021, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Joel Mordi’s story is a testament to the crucial role that education plays in building a better world for us all. As time runs out to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, it is more important than ever to prioritize education so we can face the future with confidence.”

UK students have a history of excelling in the prize. Elliott Lancaster, a student at Keele University, Staffordshire, was named a top ten finalist for the inaugural Chegg.org Global Student Prize in 2021. In 2022, Wadi Ben-Hirki a 25-year-old student at the University of Sussex; Dev Aditya, a 30-year-old student at Brunel University London; Sarah Carr, a 19-year-old student at the University of Cambridge and Dimitris Boufidis, a 22-year-old student at the University of Sheffield, were selected for the prize’s top 50 shortlist.

Heather Hatlo Porter, Chegg’s chief communications officer, said: “Huge congratulations to Joel Mordi. Chegg not only celebrates your achievements but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are driven by a passion for change.

"The top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and have their voices heard. After all, it is their dreams, insights and ingenuity that will illuminate a more hopeful future for everyone.

“Our finalists this year have made a huge impact in areas from the environment to equality and justice, from health and wellbeing to education and skills, from youth empowerment to ending poverty. I can’t wait to see how this year’s inspiring cohort of changemakers use this platform to lift up even more lives.”

Students are being assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers, how they make a difference in their community and beyond, how they overcome the odds to achieve, how they demonstrate creativity and innovation, and how they operate as global citizens.

The top ten finalists of the Global Student Prize are expected to be announced in September. The winner, who is expected to be announced later in the year, will then be chosen from the top ten finalists.