Now she wants a default 20mph speed limit almost everywhere (Letters, July 12).

But there is no need because the widespread failure to maintain roads has resulted in potholes so deep and dangerous it is now difficult to get up to 20mph on many roads without fear of serious accident or vehicle damage.

However, I fear it won’t be long before Anna Semlyen demands a reintroduction of the 1865 Locomotive Act which imposed a speed limit of 2mph in towns and a man walking in front with a red flag to warn people of approaching vehicles pulling multiple wagons.

A return to The Red Flag Act would be appropriate now we have Labour in power both locally and nationally.

It could warn us of impending danger.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Time for ID cards for all?

Now would seem an excellent time to bring in compulsory identification card, for at least two reasons.

1. It would end the ridiculous situation at polling stations where there is much confusion over the correct ID documents acceptable.

2. The small boat, illegal immigration crisis would likely come to an end or, at least, be drastically reduced. Why, you may say? Because the boat people are mainly young men wanting to work. But if they had no ID card, this would mean no job, therefore no point in risking such a dangerous journey.

Mary Morton, Hob Moor Drive, York

Tory leadership

Senior Tories are perfectly right to urge caution and not rush into a quick leadership contest, for the simple reason that the names so far put forward as candidates possess neither the experience, personality or expertise to rebuild public confidence in a once stable, sound, trustworthy political party.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby