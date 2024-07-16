Knaresborough-based Wharfedale Homes and Together Housing have formed a partnership to deliver the homes, which will be a mix of houses, bungalows and apartments, with the first residents expected to move in during the Autumn.

Darren Glennie has been appointed the site manager by Wharfedale Homes for the development on Northallerton Road. Darren has previously served as a Director at Avant Homes and before that worked at Persimmon and Bellway.

Work has been underway on the site since late 2023 with brickwork and internal works taking place on the first phase of the development. Piling works on the second phase are scheduled to commence in July 2024.

There will be 58 shared ownership homes and 28 affordable rent properties across the site, along with extensive landscaping and each property will be fitted with energy saving technology. The new homes will be offered to local people first.

As of last year, when planning was amended on the site to accommodate more affordable housing, there were 282 households on North Yorkshire Council’s Housing Register requiring accommodation in the Bedale hinterland, which includes Leeming Bar.

Darren Glennie from Wharfedale Homes said: "I was delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this development in the heart of North Yorkshire. Wharfedale Homes, in partnership with Together Housing, is committed to bringing high quality, energy efficient homes to the area and a skilled local workforce is helping us deliver on this goal.

“It has been refreshing to experience the build process at site level once again and I look forward to ensuring we deliver on our build schedule and welcome new homeowners to the development very soon.”

All homes will be heated by air source heat pumps that work by absorbing warm air from outside to heat water for residents to use inside. Properties built for affordable rent will be fitted with enhanced solar PV systems that will generate electricity from the sun’s heat, which can be stored in a battery for when residents need it.

The development is set to be fully completed in early 2026.

Wharfedale Homes specialises in bespoke, design-led new homes throughout Yorkshire and was founded over 29 years ago.

The firm is currently building homes in Whitby on the 62 home Eskdale View site, close to the town centre, and Castle View Court in Sheriff Hutton, a bespoke development of six luxury homes in the Howardian Hills, North Yorkshire.