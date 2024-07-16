NUTTY boys and national treasures Madness made their third appearance at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre last Friday evening.

On a cool but dry evening the band delivered a crowd pleasing set of their familiar hits that helped keep the crowd - many of whom came in fancy dress - warm.

The band took the stage after a Thunderbirds themed introduction and launched straight into their cover of Prince Buster's One Step Beyond. It was a great way to start the show and a sea of red fez's could be seen bobbing around in the crowd.

After the second number Embarrassment lead singer Suggs tempted fate, telling the crowd "Ska-borough, I promised myself I wouldn't BUT... it's coming home, it's coming home, football's coming home," as the crowd inevitably joined in. He then advised us "Don't hold your breath," before the band kicked into The Prince, their first single from 1979 and a tribute to Jamaican ska singer Prince Buster.

Madness, Scarborough OAT, July 12. Photo by Dave Lawrence

It was a cracking, faultless start to the show helped no doubt that the band retains its core of original members, dating back to the late seventies. Suggs (vocals), Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (piano), Dan Woodgate (drums), Mark Bedford (bass) and the irrepressible Lee Thompson (saxophone) are all familiar faces and were augmented by a percussionist and three piece horn section.

In between the classic songs everyone expected and wanted to hear, the band gave us four songs from their last album Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est la Vie, the pick of which included a slice of ska with C’est La Vie a surprisingly upbeat and rocky Run For Your Life. Suggs proudly told us that the album had reached number one, pushing aside releases from Drake and Taylor Swift.

My Girl and The Sun and the Rain preceded Wings of a Dove, before the band returned to their debut album again for a jaunty run through Bed and Breakfast Man.

After Mr Apples there followed a bizarre few minutes when guitarist Chris Foreman, sporting an ermine robe, sang AC/DC's Highway to Hell to a backing tape and a backdrop of flames. Perhaps this allowed the band to take a short breather for what was about to come, who knows, but the next four numbers swept the crowd up in a frenzy of dancing and singing.

There was a joyous version of House of Fun before Suggs chatted to a young audience member called Zack, urging him and all youngsters in the crowd to get an education, "Otherwise you'll end up like him", pointing at Thompson. And with that the band tore into a boisterous run through Baggy Trousers.

Suggs of Madness, delights the crowd at Scarborough OAT, July 12. Photo by Dave Lawrence

Our House and the Labi Siffre cover It Must be Love closed the set, before a lone bagpiper took the stage, they closed their fine performance with another Prince Buster cover, Madness, and Night Boat to Cairo.

I'm happy to report the band are still as entertaining as when I first saw them in the early 80s, their infectious exuberance remaining undimmed. You cannot fail to have a good time at a Madness gig.

The Scarborough season now takes a short break before returning with James on July 26.