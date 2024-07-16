Officers are in Scarborough dealing with the incident near Valley Bridge this morning (Tuesday, July 16).

Armed police in Scarborough near Valley Bridge today (Image: Supplied)

North Yorkshire Police is yet to provide details about what the incident is.

Valley Bridge and Valley Road are currently closed with the force urging drivers to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

“While we work to bring it to a safe conclusion, please avoid the area,” a force spokesperson said.