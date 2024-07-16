Armed police are on the scene at an ongoing incident which has closed roads near a bridge in the centre of a North Yorkshire town.
Officers are in Scarborough dealing with the incident near Valley Bridge this morning (Tuesday, July 16).
North Yorkshire Police is yet to provide details about what the incident is.
Valley Bridge and Valley Road are currently closed with the force urging drivers to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.
“While we work to bring it to a safe conclusion, please avoid the area,” a force spokesperson said.
