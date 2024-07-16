The building, to be erected off Leeman Road, would be used as a Government Hub- meaning it would contain several government departments.

The proposals also include a small 285m2 retail unit on the ground floor to be used as a coffee shop.

The scheme would require the demolition of The Biscuit Warehouse, which occupies part of the site.

Plans for retail and offices on the site have already been approved at outline stage, but City of York Planning Committee is recommended to approve final details when it meets next Monday.

The site is south and south-west of a new public realm called The Square, which has been approved, with work on that due to start later this year. The site is also north-west of York Railway Station.

The six-story building will be made of brick, with a roof terrace on part of the fifth floor. The roof would also feature solar panels, air source heat pumps and a green roof.

Council economic chiefs have told planning staff: “The development of York Central is a key enabler in growing the city’s economy and contributing to the delivery of the York Economic Strategy.

“It is pleasing to see this application coming forward to enable early delivery of a substantial Grade A office building in a prime location on the York Central site.

“Providing space for circa 2600 full time equivalent Civil Servants, it will facilitate job creation within a new business district for York as well as consolidating and safeguarding high quality jobs within the wider York area.

“As part of the Places for Growth Initiative and a drive to increase job opportunities outside London, it is anticipated that the proposed Government Hub will also act as a catalyst for further new inward investment and business growth in the City, helping to create high value job opportunities for York residents as well as potential supply chain opportunities for York businesses, as has already been evidenced evidenced from similar investments in other Northern locations e.g. Darlington.”

However, Holgate Planning Panel has opposed the scheme, saying the plans assume one or more multi-story car parks will be built in the area. There is no guarantee this will happen and the York Local Transport Plan due this year may establish a principle of no new car parks in the city.

Some 111 temporary parking spaces are proposed on a nearby site and the panel feared this parking would become permanent.

The report, to be discussed by councillors at the meeting, says development in the area is expected to be delivered alongside the approved National Railway Museum Central Hall during 2025.

“It is therefore expected that The Square would be delivered in advance of the Government Hub building which is anticipated to be constructed by 2026 with fit out and operation in 2027,” it said.

After assessing a range of issues and recommending 83 conditions be imposed, planners concluded the scheme met the ‘design parameters’ set out for it and “offers a good design quality benchmark which should positively contribute to the townscape of York Central and the wider city.”

Furthermore: “The proposals would have a less than substantial impact on the setting of heritage assets, however the harm is significantly outweighed by the public benefits arising from its contribution to the economy together with the social and environmental benefits the proposals will bring not only to the City of York but also as a cornerstone of the York Central development.”