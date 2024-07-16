SCARBOROUGH town centre is currently closed due to an ongoing incident.
Valley Bridge Parade and Somerset Terrace is closed to traffic and pedestrians.
A police spokesperson said: "Surrounding roads are also very busy. If you can avoid the area, please make alternative plans.
"Thank you for your understanding."
