THREE people have been injured in a crash in York.
All three emergency services attended a crash on the A19 at Crockey Hill between York and Selby shortly after 9pm on Monday night (July 15).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Coming across a three vehicle crash with police and ambulance in attendance, a fire officer made one of the vehicles safe.
“Three injured people were being treated by paramedics.”
