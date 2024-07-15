Not only does it allow access to vehicles from a road, across the pavement, into a driveway or parking area but it can also add value to your home.

However, if you are thinking of doing this major change to the front of your property, you may be wondering if you can do it yourself or if you need to contact your local authority – let’s find out.

What permission do you need to drop a kerb?





If you want to get a kerb dropped, you must first apply via your council.

To do this, visit your local council’s website or give them a call.

“You will need to pay an application fee and get approval before dropping a kerb,” adds MyJobQuote.

Additionally, whether you can complete the job yourself will depend, as most local councils will provide a contractor, or they may offer a list of approved contractors that can be used with permission, explains MyJobQuote.

The website continues: “Councils will strongly advise against completing a kerb dropping job yourself, and many will simply not allow it.

“However, there may be some exceptions to this rule if you are fully qualified to complete the job yourself.”

MyJobQuote says in order to be able to drop a kerb yourself, you must meet the following criteria:

You must obtain a Road Opening Notice

You must adhere to the highway guidelines that are set out in chapter eight

You must have a full NRSWA accreditation

You must have access to a utility drawing for the area

You must have public liability insurance that covers a minimum of £10 million

You much have planning consent to complete the job

You must have access to the highway authority’s vehicle crossing installation standards

MyJobQuote states: “If you do have all of the above, then it is likely that your local council will allow you to complete the job yourself.

“However, if ALL of the above don’t apply to you, then you must use a contractor that has been provided by your local council.”

Failing to get permission for a dropped kerb by your council means it could be removed “at any time” and you could be fined for constructing it illegally.

“You may also have to pay additional costs to have the kerb reinstated, or you may have to pay for any damage caused to utilities or the footpath as a result of your work,” concludes MyJobQuote.