While many experts have shared tips for keeping rats out of your garden and home, you can also put specific plants in your garden to deter them.

Rats have sensitive noses and some scents are too much for them so when they smell them, they tend to leave the area that the smell is coming from.

David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist, has shared five plants that can keep rats away and why they’re so effective.

He said: “As gardeners, we take pride in our outdoor spaces, and pesky rodents such as rats can not only kill the atmosphere but also kill the wildlife.

“Fruit and veg that we spend so much time growing and caring for are the main food sources for rats, as well as any seeds on the ground, so it’s important to try and keep them away if possible.

“Lucky for us, there are a few different plants that we can incorporate in our gardens to try and deter the rodents.”

5 plants that rats hate when exploring your garden

Lavender

David says “Lavender is a lovely purple herb” but it’s not just the beauty of it that makes it a good plant to have in your garden.

He said: “The lavender’s strong smell will stop the rats from smelling any potential food in the garden, making it a zone of no interest to them.”

Garlic

If you like to grow your own food in your garden, rats may be attracted to it but adding some garlic to your growing collection could do the trick.

David said: “Whilst the smell of garlic might be a glorious one for us humans, it's the opposite for rodents.

“If you don’t want to grow your own garlic, or don’t have the space, you can incorporate garlic into your garden by simply placing it around the flower beds, and that should do the trick.”

Marigolds

Having marigolds in your garden can deter the rats in two different ways.

David explains: “Marigolds are another plant rats don’t like the smell of. However, it’s actually their bright colour that is more of an issue.

“Rats, believe it or not, are rather wary creatures, so bright colours can easily frighten them and make them back off.

“Planting marigolds around the borders of your garden, along with any other bright and vibrant flowers is a great way to stop the rats from invading.”

Sage

David also shared that planting sage in your garden can help keep rodents away.

He said: “Another herb popular in many gardens is sage - a member of the mint family with a strong scent.

“You can grow sage in your garden to keep the rats away, or simply sprinkle some amongst the soil or borders of your garden.

“The strong smell of the herb should do the trick of keeping them at bay.”

Peppermint

With rats being so sensitive to smells, it’s no surprise they don’t like the strong scent of peppermint.

David adds: “We know by now that rats are very sensitive to strong smells, and peppermint is no different.

“With its strong scent and fresh oils, this is another great addition to any garden to help keep the rats away.

“It’s also great for a homemade cup of peppermint tea!”