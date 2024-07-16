Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana is the latest addition to High Ousegate.

The national chain opened in the Grade II-listed building that previously housed Shoe Zone on Monday (July 15).

Rudy’s has transformed the entire ground floor of the five-storey building – first erected in 1743 – into a vibrant space.

Ninety-six covers are inside and an additional 25 covers outside in a courtyard dining area.

Some of the Rudy's York team with general manager Chloe Ellington-Maguire (right) (Image: Dylan Connell)

A well-stocked bar sits at the back of the restaurant lit up by natural lighting, while a red Stefano Ferrara pizza oven in the open plan kitchen greets you when entering.

Chloe Ellington-Maguire, Rudy’s general manager in York, told The Press ahead of the opening that she was looking forward to joining the city’s hospitality scene.

Inside Rudy's in High Ousegate (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s exciting,” she said. “The team is really engaging and customers have been really accepting.

“We’re creating good food and good vibes.”

Chloe has worked for Rudy’s for a year and half, previously working at the branch in Leeds.

Rudy's has transformed the High Ousegate building that previously housed Shoe Zone (Image: Dylan Connell)

On what customers can expect at the York restaurant, Chloe said: “A welcoming atmosphere that’s fun and friendly you can experience authentic pizza.

“The chefs are all very skilled and passionate about what they do.”

A red Stefano Ferrara pizza oven is used to keep Rudy's pizzas traditional (Image: Dylan Connell)

Restaurant's goal is to make true Neapolitan pizza

She explained how the restaurant’s goal is to make true Neapolitan pizza.

The chefs are specially trained and follow the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese which all originated from Naples – the birthplace of pizza.

Rudy's has a well-stocked bar to compliment its pizza offerings (Image: Dylan Connell)

To keep it authentic, the pizza dough is cooked in the Stefano Ferrara oven for around 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised cornicione crust (the edge or rim of the pizza).

Rudy’s is also keen to pay homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with its rotating specials.

Outside Rudy's in High Ousegate (Image: Dylan Connell)

Drinks wise, the restaurant keeps a well-stocked bar serving Italian spritzes, crisp Italian and local lagers and classic stirred cocktails.

Rudy’s started in 2015 and has expanded to a chain of 26 outlets, with venues in Leeds, London and other major cities.

The outdoor seating area at Rudy's in High Ousegate (Image: Dylan Connell)

The new restaurant in York has created around 30 jobs.

Ahead of the opening, Neal Bates, managing director of Rudy’s, said he looked forward to adding the restaurant to York’s “impressive food and drink scene and vibrant city centre”.

Recommended reading:

“The team is so excited to join this community, get to know our neighbours and be a part of the magic of these iconic streets.

“We can’t wait to welcome both residents and visitors to enjoy a slice of Naples right here in York.”

For more information about Rudy’s and to book a table, click here.