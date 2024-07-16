The petition, opposing the conversion of the disused Iceland supermarket building by Fulford Cross into a McDonald’s, is set to be heard at York Council’s full meeting on Wednesday, July 17.

Fishergate ward’s Cllr Conrad Whitcroft, who is set to deliver the petition, stated in a planning objection the restaurants’ location near a school had not been taken into account.

McDonald’s application stated traffic coming to and from the restaurant would likely be similar to that associated with the current site and the development would create up to 45 jobs.

It comes after plans for the restaurant were first lodged with the council in April.

McDonald’s application stated the restaurant was expected to have space for up to 110 customers to dine there.

The company has requested opening hours of 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

The 107 existing parking spaces formerly used by Iceland and currently used by Aldi would be used for the McDonald’s.

Customers would also arrive by car, on foot or by bike to collect food which would also be picked up by couriers for deliveries.

New doors would be fitted on the existing Iceland entrance and another new entrance put onto the building.

A canopy would be installed at the eastern end of the building’s southern elevation and a new rear compound would be enclosed by a new fence and gate.

The former Iceland off Fulford Road, York. Picture: Google Street View

But more than 250 objections have been lodged on the council’s planning portal against the application, compared to 49 in support.

A Change.org petition calling for the plans to be refused has been signed by 1,884 people.

Objections included concerns over increased traffic once the restaurant opens in an area mainly home to families and its location close to local schools.

Objectors claimed the restaurant would make junk food more available to local children and more traffic could see vehicles park in neighbouring residential streets.

Cllr Whitcroft stated in his objection that the 2m-high rear boundary wall may not provide as much protection from noise to neighbouring homes.

The Labour councillor added that pavement access for pedestrians did not seem wide enough.

Cllr Whitcroft stated: “There is no mention of people consuming food in their vehicles with the engine running which is common behaviour at McDonald’s.

“It is poor design to situate a large window with a tree right in front of it, this will lead to pressure for the removal of the tree at a later date.”

Plans stated timber-effect cladding, aluminium panels and new glazing would improve the look of the existing building.

They added six external condensers would be hidden from view of nearby homes and a discharge silencer on the kitchen’s extractor fan would help keep noise down.

Plans stated: “The traffic generation associated with the proposed restaurant will be similar to the existing use.

“It would serve residential areas on the south side of York, including Fulford and Heslington, and would reduce the need to travel to similar facilities elsewhere.

“The proposals would result in a range of economic, social and environmental benefits.”