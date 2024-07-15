The animals were discovered lying 50 metres apart in Beckfield Lane, Fairburn, near Castleford.

North Yorkshire Police said the grass around both had been trampled after the incident which happened between Friday (July 12) and Saturday.

The sheep were next to a public footpath that runs between Fairburn and Ledsham, a force spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone, including dog walkers who use the path, to contact them with any information that could help their investigation quoting reference number 12240124599.

The force spokesperson urged people to keep dogs on a lead around sheep, warning that it is a criminal offence to allow your dog to worry sheep.

"Worrying includes attacking or chasing sheep and, in some circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their sheep," they said.

"It is vital you keep your dog on the lead around sheep, even if you can usually trust it to come to call.

"If you live in or near a farming area, you must make sure your dog cannot escape from your property, as it may find its way onto land containing sheep."