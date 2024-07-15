North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men that want to speak to following the theft of two electric cycles from Duncombe Place bike racks close to the minster.

A police spokesman said: "It happened between 11am and 5.30pm on Monday, June 17 and the bikes were identical, mainly black in colour with some blue on the frames.

"Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanee Bell of York Initial enquiry Team, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240107107 when passing on information.