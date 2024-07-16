The Google Digital Garage has returned to York for the day, with a series of free digital skills workshops for local small and medium-sized businesses.

The fully booked-up event, in the Hospitium in Museum Gardens, includes webinars on machine learning and on how to use AI to improve marketing strategies, as well as digital skills training.

It marks the end of a series of webinars organised by City of York Council to help local businesses grow, and follows a successful Google Digital Garage event held last year.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Deputy Leader of City of York Council, said: “It’s great to have Google Digital Garage back offering their expertise to our businesses to help them boost their digital skills.

“Our council plan ‘One City for All’ places a focus on supporting an economy that is driven by innovation and good business.

“These events are just one example of the work our business growth managers are doing to help local businesses to upskill, innovate and grow.

“Digital skills and harnessing the power of AI are increasingly important in a modern world and boosting them can make a huge difference to any business.”