Efforts to promote breastfeeding come as a council report stated only 44 per cent of York families continued breastfeeding their baby up to six to eight weeks after birth.

The report stated that a perceived stigma around and lack of support for breastfeeding in public and some women having to stop due to challenges was partly the cause.

But it also stated the rising price of formula milk and cost of living had seen some mothers reduce feeding frequently or over-dilute powder, creating serious health risks for babies.

Concerns over the impact of rising costs on breastfeeding come as figures also showed that far fewer parents breastfeed to six to eight weeks in more deprived areas.

The proportion of babies being breastfed at six to eight weeks in York’s most deprived ward was 29 per cent, compared to 61 per cent in the least deprived.

City of York Council has drawn up a Breastfeeding and Infant Feeding Delivery Plan to try and boost uptake.

The plan includes a baby friendly initiative across local health visiting services and children’s centres which would see staff trained to give families proper support and guidance.

Work is also being done to create appropriate spaces for infant feeding and breastfeeding specifically, beginning in the council’s West Offices headquarters.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Plans for supermarket vouchers that parents can use to buy two weeks’ worth of formula milk have also been drawn up for families facing financial hardship.

The council is also set to look at other cities which have declared themselves breastfeeding-friendly as part of its efforts to promote it in York.

Examples include the Feed Your Way campaign launched in Nottingham last year which used the experience of six local families to help publicise breastfeeding locally.

Leeds has also launched a Breastfeeding Friendly scheme to help families feel more comfortable feeding their babies in public.

The council found that one of the main reasons that mothers do not start breastfeeding or stop early was because they felt uncomfortable doing it in public.

Local venues were invited to sign up to the scheme and display stickers to show that mothers are welcome to breastfeed while visiting them.

Staff were offered training to help parents feel more comfortable and venues provided more comfortable seating for mothers and private spaces for them to breastfeed.

Venues who signed up to the scheme also provided breastfeeding mothers with a free glass of water.

Efforts to make Bridlington a breastfeeding-friendly town began in 2021 and included putting books in local libraries and other venues to help normalise.

A total of 100 local businesses including cafes, restaurants and pharmacies signed up to Bridlington’s Breastfeeding Friendly Town network and results showed uptake increased as a result of the project.

Barnsley’s Breastfeeding Anytime, Anywhere campaign focused on promoting uptake based on cost, health and nutritional benefits.

York council is looking at incorporating elements of the campaigns run elsewhere including through education, training and engaging with local businesses.