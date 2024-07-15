Often in the background could be heard the reassuring Lancashire burr of ‘Mister Speaker’, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

As the process unfolded I found myself playing games - including trying to ‘guesstimate’ the proportion of ‘affirmation makers’ to ‘oath takers’ then attempting to analyse such findings along party lines.

Another diversion was spotting names you knew, especially local or regional Honourable Members. Did anyone else get engrossed in this way or do I need to get a life?

One spin-off benefit is that on sleepless nights I now count MPs and not sheep.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York