Such was thought when I met the people from Cut and Craft at one of the Press’s regular business meetings.

The restaurant co-founder Oscar Akgul, who also founded the Lucia restaurants in York and elsewhere, obviously thought so too, as I was kindly offered such a visit.

Now, I have been with my mate and his wife, who is also vegetarian, twice to a most delightful vegetarian restaurant in Wetherby, where I grew up.

Now, Mango is one of the best eateries in town, but tasty as its Indian-style food is, there always seems to be something ‘missing.’ It’s a bit like wine or beer without the alcohol, or coffee without the caffeine.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Increasingly people seem to be turning vegetarian be it supposedly to save the planet or for perceived health advantages. And whilst pubs and restaurants have increased their vegetarian offerings in recent years, the lack of choice at some can be off-putting.

Now, I am still a bit of a carnivore, and regardless of cows and sheep burping and farting, what can be more natural than them eating grass and fertilising it afterwards?

Anyway, there is certainly no lack of choice at Cut and Craft, which first opened in St Sampson’s Square in November 2018, followed by one in Leeds in October 2022, with a third opening later this year in Manchester.

(Image: pic supplied)

Well, I turned up last Tuesday evening and found the place was surprisingly busy. The restaurant is very spacious and fashionable. My mate thought the venue had a London sophistication about it.

The staff were attentive, friendly and plentiful and we were presented with several menus, including a vegetarian one. There were also plenty of vegetarian options on the main menu, with them also looking extremely tasty to a carnivore like me.

I kicked off with a bottle of sparkling water, plus a crisp and chilled sparkling wine with my mate sticking to coke, as he had an early start at work the next day.

We also shared a homemade breadbasket with herb and chilli butter (£7). Deliciously warm and tasty, but don’t fill up on bread too much!

For starters, I enjoyed seafood tempura (£14), which featured scallops, king prawns and monkfish, plus samphire seasoned with Japanese spice and sriracha mayonnaise.

(Image: Newsquest)

A great combination of flavours, a little but not too spicy, with a lovely crispiness to both the batter and the samphire. A decent enough portion and what a tasty treat!

My mate went for the Harissa Houmous (£11), which came with toasted pine nuts, spiced pumpkin seeds, pomegranate seeds, grilled Padron peppers, spiced olives and sourdough.

The houmous was ‘lovely’ and my mate enjoyed dipping his bread into the houmous.

Now, the mains promised to be something special. It’s just not the steaks, but the alternative.

I settled for the 300g Ribeye, which is grilled to your liking and served with a grilled tomato (£30). You can see the staff grilling away in the distance using a firey pit.

Cut and Craft uses meat alternatives from a company called Redefine, whose plant-based ingredients are 3D-printed like meat to look so real.

I have seen similar in Waitrose, noting a filet mignon-type product called Juicy Marbles, but this was the first time I would taste it in the flesh, so to speak.

At my suggestion, my mate went for the Redefine Flank Steak, which came with creamy polenta, wilted spinach and chimichurri (£24).

He said you couldn’t really tell it apart from real steak (his memory must still be good), believing it has been ‘cleverly created,’ adding it might appeal to more recent vegetarians, who have just given up the meats they might miss.

(Image: Newsquest)

“They would love this as you might think it’s too close to the bone,” he said.

I tried some and it seemed authentic and tasty, but you cannot beat the real thing.

My Ribeye was grilled to perfection, lovely and tender, and a small dish of salts and spices certainly boosted the flavour.

We also shared and enjoyed a range of vegetable dishes such as chargilled oyster mushrooms (£6), Onion Rings (£5.75), Tomato and Onion Salad (£6) and Home Made Chips (£6).

Again, all were delightful, and enough for us both to share.

By this time I had also polished off a Malbec, a Shiraz, and then a Primotivo, all smooth and flavoursome.

Pity my mate wasn’t drinking as Cut and Craft offers an extensive range of craft ales, which can also be had in tasting paddles.

Well, we had to finish off with a pudding, so my mate went for a simple but delicious lemon sorbet (£6.50 for two scoops).

I went for the Chocolate Cherry, that featured layers of dark chocolate mousse and a cherry compote and brownie sponge (£9). It was rich and so yummy, the perfect way to finish, except for one thing. I also had one of Cut and Craft’s locally-themed cocktails.

For £14 the Crafted Tale for York featured York Chocolate Orange Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth and Bitters. Nice and strong and what a good thing I was letting the train take the strain.

We had both enjoyed ourselves, recalling the excellent food, the equally good service and very pleasant and trendy and classy surroundings.

The venue is also highly rated online, with Tipadvisor giving it 4.5 stars, and a Travellers Choice Award for 2023, ranking it 142 out of 568 York restaurants. Google awards a similar 4.5-stars.

The bill would have been £216 in total. We agreed Cut and Craft is “not cheap” but it was “damned good.”

York can be proud of Oscar Akgul and his fantastic contribution to the York and Yorkshire dining scene. We can only wish him well with Manchester, where continued top-class standards can only bring him even more success.