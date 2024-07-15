Many care homes in York list what they provide to include dementia care. However, when approached and asked to elaborate, you find that they will take a person who has memory loss, confusion and is calm and easily managed, but their staff do not have the training to deal with anything beyond that.

I have been in the position of having to find a home for a loved one and there is only one care home identified that has a dementia unit with trained staff in York. That did not meet the needs of my relative.

So what happens to those in need of proper care? They have to go to Harrogate, where there are three specialist dementia care homes with trained staff.

This adds to the heartache of friends and relatives having to travel to Harrogate, probably less often than they would if York was able to provide for the needs of those with advanced/complex dementia. Who is to blame?

Linda Nelson, Greenacres, York