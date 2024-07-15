The new Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said she is going to release thousands of prisoners early before their sentences have been completed.
They are releasing drug dealers, fraudsters and minor sex offenders onto our streets. Vulnerable people will be caught in the backlash.
There is only one hope and that is that the prisoners do not want to be released, given that they have facilities far superior to what the general public have access to. These include gymnasiums, games rooms, menus that can only be dreamt of by the vast majority except on special occasions.
If they applied to The Court of Human Rights to be kept inside they would no doubt be represented by the best lawyers in the country.
TJ Ryder, Acomb, York
