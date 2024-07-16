Over 50 child and adult learners from Kirkbymoorside, Malton White Star, and Stape bands were invited to join Swinton & District Excelsior Band for the day, which was led by Shepherd Group principal cornet Sean Chandler.

Based in York, the Shepherd Group Brass Band is one of the largest Brass Band organisations in the country, made up of five ensembles and over 150 players ranging from absolute beginners to semi-professionals. The band organisation takes pride in being involved in the local community where they have a close association with several charities and also in encouraging new players of all ages to take up the rewarding hobby.

Swinton band secretary Tracey Popham , said: " It all started from a casual conversation “Come and play some solos with us sometime, Sean” between Swinton & District Excelsior Band MD Bob Stradling and Sean and developed into a Brass Band Week masterclass and solo showcase in The Milton Rooms, Malton.

"Sean is rapidly gaining a reputation as a dazzling cornet and trumpet soloist, teacher, as well as being an expert British Sign Language interpreter and promoter of music education for the deaf."

Tracey added: "Sean deftly led the workshop band through their contributions to the afternoon concert and included many good tips for practising and breathing.

"The morning included “open mic” slots for solos and opportunities to have a go at conducting and a bit of bucket drumming led by Jasmine Templeman.

"The afternoon concert opened with a rousing rendition of Bandology. Sean wowed everyone with his playing of Facilita, Lazy Trumpeter and Georgia On My Mind."

Four members of the Swinton Band cornet section joined him in a spirited performance of Trumpets Wild, while the Training Band, led by Steve Popham, contributed three numbers.

Tracey said: "The workshop band played some Abba and Dr Who and then joined in with a joyful conclusion to the day with all 70-plus musicians, conducted by Sean, raising the roof with Sweet Caroline.

"We’d like to thank North Yorkshire Inspire Fund who helped with some of the funding for the day, a very apt title for such an inspiring event. Thanks also to the volunteers at The Milton Rooms for such a great venue and to all the helpers that made the day such a success. We hope to hold further events in the future due to the positive feedback."

Set up in 1936, Swinton & District Excelsior Band is based in Swinton. The band welcomes experienced players in any section and also has a thriving beginners group and training band so welcome complete beginners.

For more information on Swinton band go to https://www.swinton-band.com/ or contact Tracey Popham at secretary@swinton-band.com