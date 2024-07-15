We, the council tax-paying people of York, want and need more social housing/council houses, not this.

It is an absolute scandal the way we are ignored and what has happened to the ‘Country before party’ mantra – do we not matter or count now? Why can the universities, who are rich in land, not build their own student housing, say at Heslington East?

Put this together with the continual building of more hotels, and the people of York are losing out big time - not only with lack of housing but also with the loss of revenue, as students contribute absolutely nothing in council tax directly into the public purse to ensure all our city’s needs are met. We now even have to pay extra for our green bins to be emptied!

Judith Morris (Mrs), Moorland Road, York