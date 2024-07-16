The York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge on Sunday, July 14, involved 36 teams which raced in heats before a grand final involving the six top teams.

The racing took place between Scarborough Bridge and Lendal Bridge, with competitors packed onto one bank and a gala with stalls, tents and gazebos in Museum Gardens on the other.

Brian Joscelyne, York Rotary Dragon Boat organising team co-leader, said the race had already collected £85,000 for charity with more to come.

And he hoped this year's event would ultimately raise more than £100,000.

YO1 Radio at the race (Image: Submitted)

Despite rainy weather on Sunday, Brian said the day had been a big success.

He said: "Overall we are very very happy with the day - despite the weather. It really didn't affect things that much.

"People didn't mind that they were in the rain, they were quite happy. They were so intent on racing they didn't mind the weather.

"Our 25 charity stalls didn't have such a good day because of the weather. But from the racing point of view it didn't make much difference. Everybody had a great time.

"We look like we are going to have a record year. At the moment we have £85,000 raised and we're still getting money coming in. We are hoping this will take us over £100,000 for the day."

The main beneficiaries are York Samaritans and the York Rotary Charity Fund, which supports local charities. All the teams taking part also had a nominated charity which will receive a portion of the cash.

The grand final was won by Ged Bell Butchers - team name The Growlers - in a time of 54.65 seconds.

York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge 2024 (Image: Submitted)

In second place was the team from YO1 Radio, called YO1 Radio Rules the Waves, followed by the teams from North Yorkshire Police/Fire Service, Matthias Garn Master Mason and Partner, Door 84 and Portakabin.

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of YO1 Radio, said: "Despite the weather, it was a special day at the Dragon Boats Race.

"We were raising funds for Three Bears Foundation but in earnest all 36 rowing teams were rowing in the same direction for their charity. Congratulations to them also!"

The event has been running for 22 years and has raised £1.5 million in total for local charities.

Brian added that next year's event would be on Sunday, July 13.

"We are planning next year. We will do it all again," he added.