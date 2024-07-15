THREATS have been made to a member of the public in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police the incident happened on Friday, June 21 around the Westbourne Road area in Whitby.
Read next:
- 'Today we had to be creative' - three hot air balloons come down, one at York school
- Driver arrested after crash in North Yorkshire
- Something new for ancient York society
A police spokesman said: "Please contact us if you recognise the man in the image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email ryan.buckton@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ryan Buckton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240089436 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article