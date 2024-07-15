Spanning two World Wars and a century of innovation, this indomitable family's legacy goes beyond chocolate, encapsulating ground-breaking work on poverty, pioneering social experiments and generous bequests to the city.

However, it is their mark upon the world of confectionery, sculpting Rowntrees into York's greatest chocolate factory, for which they are most widely remembered.

Our tale begins over 300 years ago, when in 1725, a Quaker woman named Mary Tuke opened a small grocer's shop.

After Mary's demise, the shop was passed onto her nephew, William, and eventually started to specialize in chocolate and cocoa.

It was not until 1862 that Henry Isaac Rowntree, another Quaker, took over the chocolate and cocoa-making department, laying the foundations of the iconic Rowntree brand.

The first Rowntree factory grew from an old foundry, a few cottages and a public house by the river, bought by Henry Isaac.

(Image: Newsquest) The Tanners Moat factory in 1906

However, it was when his older brother Joseph joined the business that the company began to flourish.

Soon, Rowntree's was not just a local enterprise, but one known and loved by the world.

The success of this business was not one borne strictly of chocolate and cocoa.

In 1879, a stroke of inspiration in the form of Crystallised Gum Pastilles from French confectioner Claude Gaget prompted a new venture.

Gaget, who was working for a French sweet-maker in London, offered his idea to Rowntrees. Joseph, on tasting the first samples, told the disappointed Frenchman that his idea was only fit for throwing into the Ouse.

But Gaget persevered and when Rowntree's pastilles were launched in 1881 they proved to be a huge success.

(Image: Staff) Fruit Pastilles have been a hit for more than 100 years

Joseph Rowntree's decision to trial pastilles marked a turning point in the fortunes of the company.

The firm expanded to meet demand, buying an old flour mill on North Street, adjoining Tanner’s Moat, to boost production and taking one more staff. The workforce doubled in just three years and by the end of the decade sales had hit £99,000.

Despite Gaget's importance to the company and the fact his invention had turned around its fortunes, there was to be no happy ending for the Frenchman. He retired on medical grounds in 1895, and died in 1906 at his daughter’s home in Dewsbury Terrace, York. Although Rowntree sent along a delegation to the funeral, and Joseph chipped in for a wreath, he was buried in an unmarked pauper’s grave at York Cemetery.

Nevertheless, it was their innovation in chocolate that secured Rowntree's mark on the world.

George Harris was appointed marketing manager for chocolate bars in January 1931 on the strength of what he had learned of the latest marketing techniques while he was in the United States.

In 1932, Rowntree appointed a new advertising agency, the London branch of J. Walter Thompson which undertook extensive market research to discover what consumers wanted.

Rowntrees were always considered a premium maker, but in 1933 the company changed the way we viewed chocolate for ever with Black Magic.

Before Black Magic was introduced, men only only bought chocolate to give to their fiancées as a symbol of betrothal. But almost overnight, a new advertising campaign urged consumers to proffer a box of chocolate as a mark of friendship, a gesture of goodwill.

(Image: Staff) Staff on the Black Magic production line

This seemingly subtle change sparked a surge in sales and led to construction of the famous Haxby Road facade.

Their innovation in the industry didn't stop there.

Rowntrees' HQ at Haxby Road was further expanded upon the success of Dairy Box, a confectionery collection aimed squarely at the spending power of the newly-working teenagers.

And, with an advertising campaign fronted by popular actress Una Stubbs, sales of Dairy Box blossomed.

In the 1960s, Rowntrees' chocolates began to make a mark on the global market.

They established a presence in Europe with production facilities in Hamburg, Dijon, Elst, and Noisiel.

The brand truly took off when, in 1978, the rights to their popular brands Kit Kat and Rolo were sold to Hershey in the United States.

A century after their journey began, Rowntree's dominance of the chocolate world was solidified, boasting factories in nine countries, employing 33,000 people.

But their journey was not without challenges.

In 1988, the company faced a takeover bid from Swiss confectioner Jacobs Suchard.

Nestlé, the world's largest food company, stepped in, and eventually took over Rowntree in a deal worth £2.55 billion.

Today, under the stewardship of Nestlé, the Rowntree name continues to be upheld, bringing joy to millions across the globe.

The factory at Haxby Road is now one of the world's largest confectionery factories, following over £200 million invested by Nestlé. Products such as Jelly Tots and Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles continue to bring delight to children and adults, alike.

The story of Rowntree's is one of innovation, resilience and a relentless pursuit of quality.

Their commitment to shaping both the city of York and the confectionery world is immeasurable.

As we savour each chocolate, each pastille, we taste not just skilfully crafted confections but a rich slice of York's history spanning three centuries.