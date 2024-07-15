Brew York is working with legendary York-based band Shed Seven to produce the beers to celebrate the band's 30th-anniversary tour this winter and special homecoming shows at York Museum Gardens later this week.

To mark the two York gigs the brewery has created an exclusive beer, named ‘Homecoming’.

Brew York says this limited-edition brew captures the spirit and energy of Shed Seven's iconic music and their deep connection to the city of York.

"Homecoming" is a refreshing hazy pale ale, it says, crafted with the finest ingredients to create a taste that fans of both the band and Brew York will love.

Brew York is also working with the band to release another beer to launch in conjunction with the band's nationwide 30th anniversary tour running from November – December. Details of this beer will be announced soon.

Wayne Smith, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Brew York said: “We're incredibly excited to partner with Shed Seven for this special occasion."

"As long-time fans of the band, we wanted to create something that not only celebrates their incredible 30-year journey but also pays homage to their roots in York.

'Homecoming' is a beer that embodies the essence of their music and the vibrant community that has supported them over the years."

Shed Seven, known for their hit songs "Chasing Rainbows" and "Going for Gold," have been a staple of the Britpop scene since the 1990s.

The band's bass player, Tom Gladwin, said: “I’m a big fan of Brew York’s beers and their beer hall on Walmgate so we’re thrilled to be working with them on this special beer.

“It's a perfect way to celebrate our 30th anniversary and create something fun and collectable for our fans in our hometown. We can't wait for everyone to taste 'Homecoming' and join us for the shows at York Museum Gardens."

The homecoming shows at York Museum Gardens are set to take place this Friday and Saturday (July 19 and 20), promising unforgettable performances in a historic and picturesque setting.

"Homecoming" will be available for purchase in limited quantities at Brew York's taprooms and selected retailers starting Friday.

The new beer follows a release last month of Kammy’s Un-Beer-Lievable with former professional footballer and TV commentator Chris Kamara.

The lager was launched to celebrate the Euros 2024 tournament and support Prostrate Cancer UK. A donation from every sale will go to the charity.

For more information about the collaboration, upcoming events, and where to purchase "Homecoming," go to Brew York's Website.