York's Company of Merchant Taylors has appointed its first two honorary craftsperson members.

The company is one of seven guilds in York whose origin dates back to the 13th century and the new category of membership is open to apprentices and established craftspeople with craft skills used for the preservation and enhancement of historic buildings.

Helen Whittaker the creative director at Barley Studio in the city and Freya De Lisle, who is a stonemason in the Minster’s stoneyard, are the two appointments.

Freya De Lisle at the Minster stoneyard (Image: Provided)

Helen said: “I look forward to working with the guild to promote excellence and education in craftsmanship, including my own speciality of stained glass.”

York with 25 years’ experience in designing and making stained glass windows and architectural sculptures in copper and glass, Helen has completed more than 100 commissions, including a collaboration with David Hockney to create windows for Westminster Abbey. She also designed and made the East Window in the Great Hall of the Merchant Taylors Hall in York.

Honorary Craftspersons Members will help promote and foster further engagement with the Company’s established links into York’s artisan craft community. They will contribute to discussions about the maintenance and enhancement of the Hall and be involved more widely to Company life by, for example, showcasing and promoting their craftsmanship at events such as open days.

Barry Crux, Master of the Company, said: “We’re very pleased to have two Honorary Craftsperson Members joining the Company and very much look forward to their involvement.”

Helen is about to become Master of the Worshipful Company of Glaziers, a leading Livery Company of the City of London. She was awarded an MBE in the recent King's Birthday Honours list.

Helen Whittaker at work in Barley Studios The Company of Merchant Taylors has been part of the city’s civic, economic and social life for over six centuries. It’s a late medieval Guild and Fraternity with a continuous history in the City of York since at least 1273.

Today it is a flourishing charity with about 120 members focussed on maintaining its wonderful half-timbered, 600-year-old Guild Hall in Aldwark in the centre of the city. The hall is Grade 1 listed and one of only four ancient provincial Guildhalls in England still used by its original owners.

The company provides charitable support to local young people to develop careers in the arts and crafts. It’s open days give the people of York and its many visitors the opportunity to enjoy the hall and learn about its history. The next open days are Thursday, August 1 and Tuesday, September 3 from 10am until 3pm.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Company and possible becoming involved please contact the clerk to the company, Dax Godderidge. Email clerk@merchant-taylors-york.org or call (01904) 624889.

The Merchant Taylors Charter Day 2024 (Image: Supplied)