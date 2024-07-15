A bright red Virgin balloon landed on the grass outside Joseph Rowntree secondary school in New Earswick at about 8am today (July 15) as pupils and staff looked on.

One eye witness, who didn't want to be named, said: "Thankfully they managed to land it safely - no one seemed to be injured and there was no need for emergency services.

"It was completely unexpected - it was about 8.30am so there were plenty of people around."

The Press has contacted Joseph Rowntree School and we'll add their comments here when we hear back.

A Virgin Balloon Flights spokesperson said: "It was a safe landing and was cause for much excitement at the local school.

"We had many happy passengers who didn’t want the experience to end.

"The flight took off from York Racecourse just before 7am and proceeded to land safely at Rowntree School just after 8am.

"The school were delightful to deal with and we retrieved our equipment after a short wait to confirm a health and safety check as standard.

"Everyone on the flight had a wonderful time and were shuttled back to the launch site to enjoy their customary bubbly toast."

Meanwhile a second balloon landed at about 7.50am at Heworth Cricket Club, narrowly missing homes.

The Virgin balloon between homes in Heworth (Image: Supplied)

One resident in Lawn Way, who didn'rt want to be named, said: "It's quite an exciting thing to happen, but it's not so exciting when it's over your house.

"It was incredibly low and I reckon we heard about five or six very loud gas filling noises in quick succession which was what prompted me to run outside. I ran round the corner to get a photo after it had just landed.

"Scary stuff."

We are just waiting to hear back from A Virgin Balloon Flights about the second landing and will add it here when they do.

The balloon at Heworth Cricket Club (Image: Supplied)