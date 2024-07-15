Police in Scarborough say that at about midnight on July 14 they dealt with a crashed vehicle in Stepney Road in the resort.

A police spokesman said: “The driver didn't want to stick around but was picked up at the top of the hill. After blowing 79 on the roadside alcohol breathalyser, he is currently on his way to custody.

“We have visited a few addresses nearby where the car crashed but if you haven't spoken to our colleagues and you saw the incident or have any CCTV or doorbell cameras, we are appealing for witnesses to contact 101 quoting reference 12240125327.”

A BMW driver has been arrested after a crash in Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police)