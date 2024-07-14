The Press went out into the city centre before kick-off in the run-up to a second senior England men’s Euros final in just over three years as they face Spain for a first taste of international glory since 1966.

The sounds of The Lightning Seeds song 'Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)' were heard in Parliament Street.

Father and son Brian and Nick Stott are from Merseyside and Nick is in York on a course.

Nick, 37, said: “My dad’s bunking in the hotel.

“We’ve watched so many England games together but none so far in this tournament.”

Father and son Brian and Nick were over from Merseyside and were watching the game in Little Stonegate (Image: Kevin Glenton)

They were planning to watch the game at Stonegate Yard in Little Stonegate.

Both predicted England would win inside 90 minutes and score two goals - with only Brian predicting Spain would reply.

Paul, 54, from New Earswick was planning to watch the match in The Stonebow in Fossgate with Jo, 52, also from New Earswick and Neil, 62, from Dringhouses.

Paul said: “We thought about staying in but between us we’ve watched half the games away from home.”

All three were confident of an England win, with Paul thinking it might take extra-time for Gareth Southgate’s team to see off Spain.

Over at The Red Lion in Merchantgate, which has been showing games on a big screen outdoors, the reserved tables were full at around 6pm.

Tom, 23, from Dringhouses and Emily Rayner, 20, from Heworth were equally anxious but really looking forward to the atmosphere at a venue where they’ve seen England play before.

Tom said he wanted to see a massive celebration when England lift the trophy.

Both agreed there should be a bank holiday if England win.

Tom, 18, from Sheburn near Scarborough said he might have to have a week off if Southgate's side life the trophy.

He was ready in front of the big screen with Beth, 20, also from Sherburn and Patrick, 18, from Scarborough.

Tom was at The Red Lion for the quarter-final win against Switzerland on penalties and was hoping for the same atmosphere tonight.