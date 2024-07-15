Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate was used in filming of the 'wedding scene' in Gentleman Jack, which starred Suranne Jones and told the story of Anne Lister and her relationship with Ann Walker, played by Sophie Rundle.

Organisers from the Churches Conservation Trust said Holy Trinity Church played a key role in their story.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "Having exchanged rings and made wills in each other’s favour, Anne Lister and Ann Walker attended Holy Trinity at Easter 1834 to take the sacrament before starting their lives together.

"Their visit is recorded in Anne Lister’s famous diaries where she writes 'Miss W & I & Thomas staid the sacrament.

'Almost all the congregation staid & though the church too small to hold many the service took 40 minutes.

'The first time I ever joined Miss W in my prayers.

'I had prayed that our union might be happy.' - Sunday 30 March 1834.

Details of costumes from the show which form part of the display (Image: Supplied)

Gemma Murray, site manager at Holy Trinity Goodramgate, and a representative of the Churches Conservation Trust said: “We are so excited to be hosting these costumes.

“Visitors often ask where Anne Lister and Ann Walker sat when they came here.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any record of that.

“Maybe they used a pew belonging to a friend or maybe they sat in the places set aside for visitors against the wall.

“We just don’t know.

“Having the costumes and being able to locate them exactly where the actors sat for the filming of Gentleman Jack will enable us to bring Anne and Ann’s visit to life.”

The church is not alone among sites in York and North Yorkshire connected to the story, with All Saints’ Church in Bolton Percy, used for filming and King’s Manor in York city centre being home to Anne Lister's alma mater.

The costumes are being loaned by Calderdale Museums and will be on display daily at Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate from 11am to 4pm from Wednesday July 24 to Sunday August 4 inclusive.

No tickets or pre-booking required – drop in and pay what you feel.