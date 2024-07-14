Rachael Maskell MP, recently re-elected to represent the York Central constituency for the Labour Party in the general election of July 4, spoke to The Press at this year’s York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge.

Ms Maskell and her crew were rowing to raise funds for Survive, a North Yorkshire charity supporting survivors of sexual violence and abuse.

Survive is hoping to raise £4,000 to support their work, which is offered free of charge.

Their team was one of 36 racing along the Ouse from Scarborough Rail Bridge to Lendal Bridge all day today, (Sunday, July 14) fundraising for multiple good causes.

Boats are also battling for the challenge trophy, fastest charity team, commercial team, armed forces team and the best dressed team trophy.

Rachael Maskell MP said: “Survive is an incredible charity in York which I am proud to support at this year’s race.

“They support over 700 people every year and without them, many would experience trauma all their lives.

“We are looking to reach an ambitious fundraising target, although the more raised, the more the charity can do.

“Survive support those living with sexual trauma via their specialist services, including support sessions, counselling and trauma therapy.

“They do an incredible job transforming lives for people in York and North Yorkshire who access their services.”

The MP for York Central was not the only member of parliament involved today, with the organiser’s tannoy mentioning Kevin Hollinrake, recently elected to represent Thirsk and Malton after the 2023 boundary changes, as a crew member elsewhere.

Ms Maskell signed to be a Survive crew member weeks before the general election was called on May 22.

She said: “Delivering lots of leaflets has been my training over the last couple of weeks.

“We are about to have a discussion about team tactics, and how we row the boat.

“I had a little go at canoeing when I was a teenager but nothing like this – I’m literally going in at the deep end!

“I hope people come to cheer us on, I am going to need it!”