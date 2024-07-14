The York Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge on the River Ouse has begun, with 36 teams represented in heats which began at 10am today (Sunday, July 14).

Each team races in three heats, with the action leading up to a grand-final at 4pm.

'The Islanders', 'Citivale Crusaders', and 'Recovery Knights' battled out the 10.40am heat (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The racing takes place between Scarborough Rail Bridge and Lendal Bridge, with competitors packed onto one bank and a gala with stalls, tents and gazebos in Museum Gardens on the other.

One family with a grandstand seat had sailed downstream from Ripon in their narrowboat named Jescka.

Steve Hutchinson, from Ripon, said the family had come down the canals, Rivers Ure and Ouse on Friday night and secured their mooring halfway down the circuit.

Steve Hutchinson, Sarah Windass, Kate Reeves and extended family on board Jescka, the narrowboat brought downstream from Ripon ahead of Sarah's big moment on board The Joseph Trust dragon boat (Image: Kevin Glenton)

On board was his niece Sarah Windass, from York, taking part in the challenge for The Joseph Trust, and raising funds for the charity providing alternative education to children and young people in York, and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The Rotary club told The Press that the race has raised more than £1.5 million for charity since its inception.

Brian Joscelyne and David Fotheringham from York Rotary (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Brian Joscelyne, organising team leader, said: “This is the 22nd time of running.

“It’s not the best weather but everything builds up to towards the final.

“I hope the rain will subside, but the excitement and hype always comes from the 36 teams taking part.

“We have 13 new ones this year too.

“So far, we think around £80,000 has been raised this year and over the next couple of weeks we hope this will increase to our goal of £100,000.

Boats are battling for the challenge trophy, fastest charity team, commercial team, armed forces team and the best dressed team trophy.

The Lendal Bridge finish area (Image: Kevin Glenton)

At the time The Press was at the races, Tadcaster Trojans had posted the first sub-one minute time of the day.

The day will finish with the award of prizes, which typically takes place at around 4.30pm.

York Rotary are raising funds for a wide range of local charities chosen by teams, its nominated charity York Samaritans, and its own York Rotary Charity Fund.