A GAS leak has closed a major road in North Yorkshire.
At around 10.30am this morning (July 14) North Yorkshire Police said the A19 between the villages of Burn and Chapel Haddlesey, south of Selby, was closed due to a gas leak.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Utility services are at the scene and working to fix the leak.
“The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
