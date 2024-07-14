The Prime Minister shared a statement on social media in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 14).

Mr Tump was shot and injured at a campaign rally when giving a speech to supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was seen ducking to the ground clutching his ear as a series of shots rang out and people screamed in panic, as reported by Sky News.

FULL INTERVIEW with a witness, talking to @BBCNews, who says he saw a man with a gun on a building roof firing shots.



Donald Trump was rushed off stage during a rally in Pennsylvania after gun shots were heard.



He talked to @BBCBlindGazza - more information @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/aWqSXbzor2 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 14, 2024

One person in the crowd was killed and two were critically injured as multiple shots were fired.

The FBI has named the attacker shot dead by security forces as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Keir Starmer sends response to Donald Trump assassination attempt

Mr Starmer shared a message on social media, saying that he sent Mr Trump and his family his "best wishes".

He posted: "I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear".

He said: "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," he said on social media.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

He added: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response."

Extending condolences to the families of the other casualties, he said: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."