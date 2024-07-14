A CAR has caught fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb was called a fire to a BMW 5 Series in Clifton at around 6.30pm last night (July 13).
A spokesperson for the service said: “The fire was caused by a fuel system fault and caused 100 per cent damage to the engine compartment.
“Crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.”
