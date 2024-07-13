North Yorkshire Police said it is continuing its search for missing Nicole Dolyniuck from York, who may be in the Clifton area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Nicole was last seen at her home off Haxby Road, York, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday July 9.

“Nicole left in her grey Volkswagen Golf which has since been found by search teams north of Wigginton at the junction of Crossmoor Lane and Moor Lane.

“We remain very concerned for Nicole’s welfare and continue to appeal for sightings.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Nicole and as part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Nicole or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

“Have you seen her walking?

“Have you given her a lift?

“Nicole is described as white, around 5ft 5in (1.65m), of stocky build, with long brown hair, green eyes, and has a nose piercing.

“Nicole was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans and dark blue trainers.”

North Yorkshire Police said if anyone has seen Nicole or has any information that could assist them, please call the force on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12240122435 when providing any information.