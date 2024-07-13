A HORSE box has caught fire on a major road through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crew from Bedale attended the scene on the A1 in Ripon at around 12.30pm today (Saturday, July 13).

A spokesperson for the service said: “On arrival the fire had been extinguished by a member of the public.

“Crew used one hose reel jet to cool the prop shaft and monitored with a thermal imaging camera.”