A HORSE box has caught fire on a major road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crew from Bedale attended the scene on the A1 in Ripon at around 12.30pm today (Saturday, July 13).
A spokesperson for the service said: “On arrival the fire had been extinguished by a member of the public.
“Crew used one hose reel jet to cool the prop shaft and monitored with a thermal imaging camera.”
