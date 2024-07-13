TWO vehicles have crashed on a major road in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster and Acomb attended a two vehicle road collision on the A64 in Fulford shortly after 12.15 today (Saturday, July 13).

A spokesperson for the service said: “All occupants were out of their vehicles on arrival.

"Crews isolated the batteries and monitored until safe.”