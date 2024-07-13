TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major road near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malton and York attended the scene at Whitwell-on-the-Hill, around 12pm today (Saturday, July 13).

A spokesperson for the service said: “On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles.

“Crews made the scene safe by disconnecting the batteries and left the incident with the police.”