TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major road near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malton and York attended the scene at Whitwell-on-the-Hill, around 12pm today (Saturday, July 13).
A spokesperson for the service said: “On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles.
“Crews made the scene safe by disconnecting the batteries and left the incident with the police.”
