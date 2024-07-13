Haxby Carnival took place in a packed Ethel Ward Playing Field in York Road today (Saturday, July 13) following a parade through closed roads in The Village, led by City of York Pipe Band and children with group leaders singing and waving to families and friends among the hundreds of people who lined the roads.

The morning rain subsided for the official opening, presided over by Haxby Town Council chair Ruth Pearson and the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Margaret Wells.

RECOMMENDED READING:

First visit by new Government Minister to York includes key inspection

Pedestrian crossing over railway lines in York set to close

Team of Rugby League 'All Stars' to play in North Yorkshire event

In front of the starting stage were hay bales which proved to be a useful spot for photo opportunities, and elsewhere at least three species of tortoise seemed to be in the running for the best of the early entertainment, along with fairground attractions, stands and stalls.

Hundreds followed the parade into the makeshift carnival showground.

Friends Carter Bradshaw, 11, and Joe Phillips, 10 had just left a Haxby Town Juniors under-11s presentation elsewhere in the town and had brought their own props to carnival.

Joe and Carter each had high hopes for an England men's team victory in the Euro 2024 final (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The club’s players been asked to get behind the spirit of the Euro 2024 football tournament and the boys wore bright wigs which they said would stay on for carnival.

Both predicted an England win on Sunday evening and expected good things from captain Harry Kane and playmaker Phil Foden.

Two proud sets of grandparents, Sue and Alan Stewart, from Huntington, and Julie and Allan Staveley, from Rawcliffe, had come along to see their respective granddaughters Betsy and Edith take the parade representing 75th York Brownies and 6th York Girl Guides.

Sue and Alan Stewart, from Huntington, and Julie and Allan Staveley, from Rawcliffe, each had granddaughters in the parade (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Their group all agreed that the carnival is a vital part of preserving the local community.

2nd Haxby and Wigginton Scouts (with Cubs and Beavers also represented) and performing arts group Flying Ducks Youth Theatre also took to the parade, along with Haxby Town Juniors Football Club.

Rachel Stott, owner of Thora & The Prince lifestyle and homestyle boutique, in The Village, said: “Haxby is a very community-led place to trade, the carnival is something we look forward to as it brings the town together."