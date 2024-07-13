North Yorkshire Police said 15-year-old William was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, July 12, but has failed to return home when expected.

The force has said it is very concerned for his welfare.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “William is described as white with short brown hair, brown eyes, around 5ft 10in (1.78m) and of slim build.

“When he was last seen he was wearing black jogging trousers, black Nike trainers and a green waterproof jacket.

“William also has connections in Leeds.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen William since 2pm Friday, July 12 or knows where he is now, to get in touch.

“Please call us on 101 with information.

“If you have an immediate sighting of William or know where he is now, please call us on 999.”

Please quote reference number 12240123865 when passing on information.