City of York Council awarded the £1.8m service contract to health and social care charity Change Grow Live.

The charity will deliver an integrated alcohol and drug treatment and recovery service, available to all York residents.

RECOMMENDED READING:

First visit by new Government Minister to York includes key inspection

Pedestrian crossing over railway lines in York set to close

Team of Rugby League 'All Stars' to play in North Yorkshire event

A council spokesperson said recovery is at its core, as well as recognising the role that trauma exposure can have on residents, enabling them to be free from drug and/or alcohol dependence and enter recovery.

The spokesperson said the service will support everyone, at all ages, providing dedicated support for adults and children and young people.

'We're committed to working so everyone can enjoy the strengths and successes of our city and be able to live happier and healthier lives'





Samantha Craggs, director at Change Grow Live, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the contract to provide drug and alcohol treatment services in York.

‘Working closely with the teams in York, Change Grow Live intend to build upon the great work that is already happening.

“We will focus on ensuring anyone in treatment, or looking to start treatment receives the highest standards of care whilst we work through the early stages of our contract mobilisation.

“Alongside our main treatment offer Change Grow Live will provide specialist support to children and Young People (25 and under,) this service will be known as The Gate.

“We will also provide support for those concerned and feel that their alcohol use is becoming a problem through our offer called New You.

“For York’s Day Rehab offer, ASPIRE, Change Grow Live will partner with Emerging Futures, lived experience experts who deliver a range of programmes facilitated by trained specialists, recovery coaches and volunteers across the country.

“Change Grow Live currently works in partnership with Emerging Futures across eleven services including Kirklees, Manchester and Lancashire, where it has seen positive outcomes.”

Peter Roderick, director of Public Health at City of York Council, said: “We are delighted to award the new drug and alcohol service contract to Change Grow Live, who have a proven track record in this field in successfully supporting individuals, families and communities.

“We're committed to working so everyone can enjoy the strengths and successes of our city and be able to live happier and healthier lives.

“Our Council Plan priorities and 10-year Health and Wellbeing Strategy set out our vision and our priorities.

“Through these strategies we want to improve health for all in York - by coordinating and influencing long-term, complex health support.”

York residents can access treatment and support through contacting the service directly, or through referrals from local health and care professionals.

There is a single point of contact telephone number (019 0446 4680) and online referral/self-referral form.